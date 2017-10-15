Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lineups

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will play host to the first ever meeting between the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Knights became the first ever NHL expansion team to start their inaugural campaign 3-0-0, and they enter this matchup with the B’s at 3-1-0.
The Bruins, meanwhile, are 2-2-0 after an impressive 6-2 road win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Young right winger David Pastrnak tallied a goal and an assist, while captain and No. 1 defenseman Zdeno Chara scored a goal and picked up two assists.
Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is injured and unavailable Sunday, so it looks like former Bruins first-round draft pick Malcolm Subban will start in net for the Knights. He was waived by the Bruins before the regular season.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (2-2-0)
Brad Marchand–Riley Nash–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heiner
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy
Tuukka Rask
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-1-0)
David Perron–Cody Eakin–James Neal
Reilly Smith–William Karlsson–Oscar Lindberg
Brendan Leipsic–Vadim Shipachyov–Alex Tuch
Tomas Nosek–Pierre-Edouard Bellemare–Will Carrier
Nate Schmidt–Luca Sbisa
Colin Miller–Jason Garrison
Deryk Engelland–Brayden McNabb
Malcolm Subban
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images
