Dodgers Top Cubs In Game 3, One Win From First World Series Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-1 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the 2017 National League Championship Series.

Yu Darvish got his second win of the postseason as the raucous playoff crowd at Wrigley Field was no match for the Dodgers who have not lost since Sept. 29. One more win for the Dodgers would send them to their first World Series since they won it all in 1988.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has all the details from what went down last night while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images