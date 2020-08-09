Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are off to a rocky start in the NHL bubble.

The B’s dropped to 0-3-0 in the round-robin phase after their 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, and will now face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It may not be the best start, but Boston will look to flip the switch as the playoffs begin.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports