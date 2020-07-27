Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will face a tough lineup of pitching in their four-game series vs. the New York Mets.

The Mets roll out Michael Wacha, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz in three of the four games while their Tuesday start is still to be determined. Meanwhile the Red Sox will counter with complete game efforts from its bullpen on Monday and Tuesday at Fenway Park before turning to Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez on Wednesday and Thursday at Citi Field.

In the video above, NESN’s Courtney Cox previews the series in the Xfinity Report.

