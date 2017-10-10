Donald Trump Calls Out ESPN’s Jemele Hill, Rips NFL In Latest Twitter Rant

Donald Trump has sports on his mind a lot these days.

The President continued to inject himself into two hot-button issues Tuesday via his favorite communication medium: Twitter. First on his list was ESPN’s Jemele Hill, whom the network suspended Monday for a second violation of its social media policy.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Hill has criticized Trump in the past, landing in hot water for calling the POTUS a “white supremacist.” Those comments prompted a swift response from Trump, who demanded ESPN apologize and took a shot at the network’s ratings. Now that ESPN has suspended Hill, the President used the opportunity to once again bash the “Worldwide Leader” for poor performance.

Trump then turned his sights to the NFL, calling for an end to tax breaks for the league as apparent punishment for players kneeling during the national anthem.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

The NFL actually gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015, although individual teams often lean on taxpayer dollars to fund new stadiums and other infrastructure. Trump, of course, has favored giving tax breaks to other big businesses, but it appears the NFL no longer is in his good graces due to demonstrations that, in his mind, “disrespect” the American flag.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images