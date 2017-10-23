ESPN Pulls Plug On ‘Barstool Van Talk’ Show After Only One Episode

That didn’t take long.

ESPN president John Skipper announced Monday that the network’s new show, “Barstool Van Talk,” has been cancelled after only episode.

The show, a late-night program featuring Barstool Sports’ Big Cat and PFT Commenter, debuted last week on ESPN2. It was an adaptation of the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast and aired in the 1 a.m. ET slot.

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper about Barstool Van Talk: pic.twitter.com/ysgSKDvmjx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 23, 2017

ESPN’s initial decision to air the show was met with controversy, as some were skeptical of the network linking up with Barstool Sports, a property known for ruffling feathers from time to time. That skepticism apparently was present within the walls of ESPN, which now must deal with the public relations backlash of potentially alienating Barstool’s detractors and its supporters.

Criticism from outside was matched by criticism from inside @espn & Skipper placed great deal of import on the later. https://t.co/26EWayS0YH — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) October 23, 2017

“Pardon My Take” released the following statement Monday:

A statement on today's news: pic.twitter.com/JyaxG4l5kO — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 23, 2017

What a run.