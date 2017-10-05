ESPN Ruthlessly Trolls Jets With Cold-Hearted Fantasy Advice

The New York Jets have exceeded expectations so far in 2017, as they have started the year 2-2.

Yes, expectations were that low for the perennial AFC East cellar dwellers.

And although the Jets have won two straight games by defeating the struggling Miami Dolphins and the inconsistent Jacksonville Jaguars, that doesn’t mean you should rely on them to help your fantasy team this week when they take on the 0-4 Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have been so bad so far in 2017 that many people probably are thinking of giving the Jets’ defense the nod this week, but the people in ESPN’s fantasy department want you to think long and hard about that crucial decision.

In fact, they want you to take that idea and throw it in the trash.

Ouch, that hurts.

While New York’s defense hasn’t been as bad as this projection declares, we still wouldn’t give them the nod this week.

