Patrice Bergeron, David Backes Won’t Play For Bruins In Opener Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins will be without their best player and another forward for their season-opening game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Veteran centers Patrice Bergeron and David Backes won’t play when the B’s open their home schedule at TD Garden, per the team. Bergeron has a lower body injury and Backes is dealing with an illness.

Neither player was on the ice for the optional morning skate Thursday.

Bergeron tallied 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games last season, while Backes 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images