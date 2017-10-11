Florida Man Wins Bet To Ignite Cowboys Jersey, Suffers Burns Trying To Wear It

Sports fans don’t always have the smartest ways of expressing their excitement when their favorite team wins, but one guy in Florida really upped the ante for that fact.

Timothy Salyers, 27, a Green Bay Packers fan from Indian River County, Fla., made a bet with friend and Dallas Cowboys fan Brianna Hook, 22, on the teams’ Week 5 matchup Sunday. The terms were pretty simple: Whichever team won, that fan would get to light their friend’s jersey on fire.

When the Packers won 35-31, Salyers did the honors of igniting Hooks’ jersey but he wound up in the hospital when he “grabbed the jersey with his right arm and attempted to put it on while it was on fire,” Salyers told Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies, per TCPalm.com. He sustained third-degree burns on his right arm and hand and second-degree burns on his back.

TCPalm.com didn’t have much more information on the circumstances or Salyer’s condition, but there’s probably a good chance alcohol was involved.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images