Lakers, Lonzo Ball Are Hottest Ticket In NBA For Upcoming Season

Whether Lonzo Ball is an All-Star or a bust one thing is clear — people want to watch him play.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard has received loads of attention since he burst onto the scene at UCLA last year.

A lot of the buzz surrounding Ball is based on his game. He’s a smooth, confident, pass-first floor general with uncanny court vision who should help the young Lakers turn things around.

The other reason for the fascination, of course, is his loud-mouthed father, LaVar Ball, and all he has promised his son would bring to the rebuilding Lakers.

And people want to see how Ball pans out, as the Lakers are the top-selling team on StubHub, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Tickets to see the Lakers are up 130 percent from last season, and L.A. also has the most expensive single-game ticket for the 2017-18 NBA season, as a Dec. 18 showdown with the Golden State Warriors is going for an average of $660 per ticket. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also will have both his jersey numbers hung in the rafters prior to that game.

Helin reports that this game has sold more tickets than the second, third and fourth best-selling games combined.

Hope has been renewed in Los Angeles, and a lot of people want to see if their faith will be rewarded.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images