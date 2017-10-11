Tom Werner Backs Red Sox’s ‘Difficult’ Decision On John Farrell’s Exit

Tom Werner trusts the people he hires to do the right thing.

The Boston Red Sox chairman said Wednesday in a statement the team’s decision to part ways with manager John Farrell was difficult to make but also is one he supports. Farrell’s five-year tenure ended Wednesday in the aftermath of Boston’s loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

“This was a difficult decision for Dave Dombrowski but one that John Henry, Sam Kennedy, and I support,” Werner’s statement reads. “John Farrell is one of the finest men I have ever had the pleasure to work with, and we are grateful for his contributions to the Red Sox. He has been a credit to this organization for ten years as a pitching coach and manager and guided us to a World Series and back to back division titles. However, change is a part of baseball and life. It’s the right thing to do for the Red Sox at this time, and we believe the change will benefit the organization. However, I have nothing but gratitude for all John has accomplished and I wish him the very best in the future.”

The Red Sox will begin their search for a new manager will begin immediately.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images