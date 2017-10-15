Former LSU Coach Les Miles Brings Back Grass-Eating Tradition In Bizarre Interview

Les Miles made himself right at home upon his return to Tiger Stadium.
Miles, who coached LSU from 2005 to 2016, was back in Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ clash with Auburn on Saturday afternoon. And ahead of the Week 7 matchup, Miles brought back one of his most ridiculous traditions: eating grass from the stadium turf.
Check out this very unconventional interview with CBS’ Allie LaForce, who got an in-depth breakdown of proper grass-eating from “The Mad Hatter.”
Miles’ sod snack must have brought good luck, as LSU topped No. 10 ranked Auburn 27-23.
Thumbnail photo via Crystal LoGiudice/USA TODAY Sports Images
