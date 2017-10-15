MLB Rumors: Astros Coach Alex Cora To Interview For Red Sox Manager Job

Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora watched his team beat the New York Yankees on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

He’s got another team on his mind, however.

Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox, will meet Cora in New York on Sunday to interview the 41-year-old for Boston’s managerial opening, The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy reported Saturday. ESPN’s Scott Lauber also reported Cora’s impending interview, citing MLB sources.

The Red Sox fired previous manager John Farrell on Wednesday after the team fell to the Astros in the American League Division Series.

Although Cora has no managerial experience on the major league level, the Red Sox’s interest in him shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Puerto Rican played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox, and was a member of the 2007 World Series championship team Furthermore, Cora coached professionally in Puerto Rico, and is viewed as someone who can connect with Latin American players.

Cora very well could be a leading candidate to become Boston’s new skipper, but he’ll likely face some stiff competition.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images