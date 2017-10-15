Golden Knights, Canadiens Highlight NHL’s Early Season Surprises

There’s been a number of surprises through the first week-plus of the 2017-18 NHL season.

The Vegas Golden Knights have impressed in their inaugural season, entering Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins with a 3-1-0 record. Boston’s Atlantic Division rival, the Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are off to an underwhelming 1-3-1 start to the season.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the rest of the NHL’s early season surprises, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Webster Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images