Golden Knights Have Been A Bright Spot For Las Vegas After Tragic Shooting

The Golden Knights have served as more than just a hockey club in their inaugural NHL season.

The new Pacific Division team is off to a strong 3-1 start to the season, and the excitement around the club has helped lift Las Vegas’ spirits following the tragic shooting on Oct. 1.

To hear more about the Golden Knights’ effect on the city, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images