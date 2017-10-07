Golden Knights, Stars Stand Together To Honor Victims Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

There was an emotional scene in Dallas before the Stars and Vegas Golden Knights dropped the puck at the American Airlines Center on Friday night.

Both teams stood together on the same side of the ice to honor the victims of the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Stars skated out behind the Golden Knights, who were preparing to make their debut as Las Vegas’ first professional sports franchise, and held a moment of silence for the 59 people who were killed and the 489 who were wounded in the tragic attack outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Watch the emotional moment below.

We are all with you, Vegas. Every step of the way. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/OVqFXpn7we — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2017

“Tonight, Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy this past Sunday,” the public address announcer said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims of this terrible act. May they find strength and perseverance during this time of grieving.”

The Stars also honored their late graphic designer, Promise Hamilton, who was killed by a drunk driver this summer, and their play-by-play announcer, Dave Strader, who lost his battle with cancer Oct. 1.

Both the Stars and Golden Knights wore decals on their helmets to honor the Las Vegas victims.

Well done.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sport Images