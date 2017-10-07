What Colin Cowherd Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Can Learn From Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has taken New York and Major League Baseball by storm in 2017, and Colin Cowherd believes Odell Beckham Jr. can learn a thing or two from the Yankees rookie right fielder.

On Friday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the outspoken sports commentator went in on the talented wide receiver’s maturity level, and noted he should look at how Judge handles himself if he wants to get his desired paycheck.

Odell Beckham Jr. can learn a thing or two from @Yankees star Aaron Judge. —@ColinCowherd on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/JwXucxZ6bV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2017

“Everybody wants face of the franchise money,” Cowherd said. “Then I want face of the franchise maturity. That’s the way it goes, Odell Beckham. The guy for the baseball team across the way, Aaron Judge has it.”

Then Cowherd went on to list the players in the NFL he would give top dollar to, while citing a failed first-round pick as an example of poor maturity.

“When Johnny Manziel came out I’m like, ‘you’re going to give the keys to your franchise to Johnny Manziel? Who’s getting drunk on inflatable swans. Who’s giving you the money sign. That’s who you’re going to give the face of your franchise money to?’ I’m going to give it to Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, grown ups.”

While it’s certainly an interesting point, we still believe that Beckham’s play-making ability should earn him a huge payday.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images