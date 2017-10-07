Watch Indians Rally From Five-Run Deficit, Walk-Off For Game 2 Win Vs. Yankees

The Cleveland Indians picked up their ace Friday night.

Corey Kluber was knocked around by the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the teams’ American League Division Series matchup, but the Indians got the last laugh.

Trailing 8-3, Cleveland mounted a comeback, as they scored four runs in the sixth when star shortstop Francisco Lindor crushed a grand slam off right-hander Chad Green.

And Jay Bruce, who the Yankees tried to acquire in August, tied the game with a solo blast in the eighth.

The two teams remained deadlocked until the 13th inning when catcher Yan Gomes sent the Indians fans home happy with a walk-off RBI double off Dellin Betances to give Cleveland a 9-8 win.

What a game.

The Indians take a 2-0 series lead to New York on Sunday where Carlos Carrasco will take on Masahiro Tanaka.

