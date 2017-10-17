Gregg Popovich Eviscerates ‘Soulless Coward’ Donald Trump In Fiery Takedown

Gregg Popovich has had it with President Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s latest bald-faced lie in which he claimed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush didn’t call the families of fallen soldiers, the San Antonio Spurs coach gave a quick interview to Dave Zirin of The Nation in which he torched the president.

“I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this President had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never ending divisiveness,” Popovich said. “But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families, is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words.”

But Popovich wasn’t finished, as he continued to hammer Trump over his constant lies and cold-heated approach to the White House.

“This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner–and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers–is as low as it gets. We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day. The people who work with this President should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

And then Popovich hung up.

We doubt this is the last time the Hall of Fame head coach will weigh in on Trump.

Thubnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images