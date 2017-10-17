Rebuilding Bulls’ New Promotional Video Is Hilariously Awkward

The Chicago Bulls aren’t exactly expected to be a hot ticket in the NBA this season.

The Bulls went into full rebuilding mode after finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference last season, parting ways with Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo over the offseason.

Understanding its unimposing roster this season, Chicago released a promotional video ahead of its season opener in which players introduced themselves to the fans.

The promo video most certainly will not get you hyped whatsoever, but you can bask in the awkwardness by checking out the clip below.

It’s going to be a long year for the Bulls.

