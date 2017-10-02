How Is Patriots’ Struggling Defense Having Effect On Team’s Offense?

The New England Patriots’ defense doesn’t appear able to slow anyone down.

The Patriots turned in another defensive dud in Week 4, as Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers had their way on offense and pulled off a 33-30 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

New England currently ranks dead last in total team defense. If these struggles continue, even more pressure will be put on Tom Brady and Co. to go above and beyond as the season progresses.

To hear NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Matt Chatham break down the Patriots’ defensive woes, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.