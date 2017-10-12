J.J. Watt Shares Inspirational Message After Season-Ending Surgery

J.J. Watt understands his return to the football field won’t be an easy process.

The Houston Texans star sustained a broken leg in last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning his season would be cut short due to injury for a second consecutive year.

Following his season-ending surgery, Watt took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his mindsight as he embarks on rehabilitation.

One step at a time. pic.twitter.com/wChUNkOqvN — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2017

The Texans’ defense will greatly suffer without Watt on the field. And although there was no need for it, Watt apologized to Houston on Monday for having his season cut short in a heartfelt Instagram message.

We’re confident Watt will be back better than ever for the 2018 season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images