Watch Charlie McAvoy Destroy Nathan MacKinnon With Bone-Crushing Hit

It was a physical first period Wednesday between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.

First, B’s winger Matt Beleskey and Avs defenseman Mark Barberio dropped gloves and went at it after Barberio jabbed goalie Tuukka Rask after the whistle.

Then with time winding down in the opening frame, Charlie McAvoy laid a monster hit on Nathan MacKinnon.

Watch McAvoy destroy MacKinnon below.

McAvoy lays the BOOM pic.twitter.com/xgOOaRjvBa — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) October 12, 2017

Ouch.

McAvoy is known as one of the best young defenders in the NHL because of his ability to move the puck on the offensive end and his pension to deliver bone-crushing hits like this.

MacKinnon will think twice before heading in his direction again.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images