Jason Day’s 5-Year-Old Son Is Better Golfer Than You Could Ever Hope To Be

Golf is a difficult game, but professional golfers make it look easy.

And then, sometimes, their kids make it look even easier.

Enter Dash Day.

The 5-year-old son of star golfer Jason Day showed off his exceptional sand game in a video the ninth-ranked player in the world posted Sunday.

And Dash knocked it stiff with an incredible shot from the bunker.

Dash helping me prep for our @brighterdaysfoundation golf event tomorrow. #allbrighterdays #stowemission #hedressedhimself A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Wow, Dash looks like he’ll be winning major championships in no time.

His dad, on the other hand, hopes to bounce back from an up-and-down 2017 season that saw him fail to record a victory.

The 2015 PGA Championship winner still is one of the best players on tour, though, and it looks like he’s passed down his stellar game to his son.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/jasondayofficial