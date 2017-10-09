Dustin Pedroia Frustrated By Missed Opportunities In Red Sox’s ALDS Loss

The Boston Red Sox’s season came to an end Monday with a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Boston led 3-2 in the eighth inning, but the Astros rallied against Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel to take a 5-3 lead into the ninth.

The Red Sox trimmed the lead to one when Rafael Devers raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, but Dustin Pedroia grounded out to end the game and the season for Boston.

Pedroia lamented Boston’s missed opportunities in the ALDS after the loss.

