Jimmie Johnson ‘Can’t Imagine’ How Wildfires Have Impacted Californians

Jimmie Johnson is still in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but Tuesday his thoughts were with everybody in his home state, not on chasing his eighth championship.

Johnson tweeted Tuesday that he “can’t imagine” what so many Californian’s have been through because of the recent wildfires that have ravaged the state.

Fire fighters have been battling blazes since Oct. 8 across more than 200,000 acres, and for Johnson, an El Cajon, Calif.-native, the devastation reminded him of fears he and his family lived with when he was a child.

I can remember the fear of wild fires near my home as a kid, I can’t imagine what many have been though & unfortunately, it’s not over yet. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) October 17, 2017

Although the fires metaphorically hit close to home for Johnson, other members of the racing world have been more directly impacted.

Within the first 24 hours of the wildfires, the land neighboring Sonoma Raceway had been completely charred and IMSA driver Dane Cameron’s childhood home was burned to the ground.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images