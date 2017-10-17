Here’s Why Kyrie Irving Won’t Expand On Requesting Trade From Cavs

Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in dwelling on the past.

The star point guard is set to embark on his first season with the Boston Celtics after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason. Many have speculated why Irving was so hell-bent on leaving a loaded team like the Cavs, but the four-time All-Star has been tight-lipped about his reasoning.

And if you think Irving eventually is going to divulge into the details regarding the trade request, think again. Speaking with reporters ahead of Tuesday’s season opener in Cleveland, the new Celtics point guard explained why he no longer wants to discuss the departure from his original team.

“Well, guys, going forward I kind of want to put that to rest,” Irving said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “Everyone figuring out or trying to figure out a dive into a narrative they have no idea about and probably never, ever will be divulged because it’s not important. This was literally a decision I wanted to make solely based on my happiness and pushing my career forward. I don’t want to pinpoint anything. I will never pinpoint anything because that’s not what real grown-ups do. They continue to move on with their life and continue to progress. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

It sounds like Irving’s sole focus is taking this Boston team to new heights, and the C’s surely wouldn’t have it any other way.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images