Knicks Announcers Caught Ripping Kristaps Porzingis On Live Mic

The New York Knicks have been an unmitigated disaster for much of recent memory, as they only have made the playoffs four times in the past 15 years.

And now, even their announcers are getting in on the act.

During the Knicks’ preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, studio analysts Wally Szczerbiak and Alan Hahn ripped Knicks star Kristaps Porzinigis while preparing for their halftime show off camera. But the only problem was Szczerbiak and Hahn’s microphones were turned on as they were criticizing Porzingis for his minus-20 performance in the first half.

Wally Szczerbiak and Alan Hahn ripping Kristaps Porzingis off camera on #MSG #Knicks #PreSeason Audio attached pic.twitter.com/6TsMcMis4H — Steven Neco Cortez (@LifeAsKorleone) October 9, 2017

Oof.

That’s not going to go over well with management.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images