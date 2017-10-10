Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Make Debut During Bears-Vikings

While the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings were dueling on “Monday Night Football,” many fans tuned in to view a special debut.

And no, we aren’t talking about the first start for Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Although, he did look impressive during the first half.

All the buzz before Monday’s game was about the first full-length trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which debuted during halftime of the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

And it did not disappoint.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Wow, we’re certainly ready to head off to a galaxy far, far away now.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images