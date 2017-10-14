Massachusetts Firefighter Earns Spot In 2018 Masters, U.S. Open

If you were to ask any golfer what two courses they’d like to play, Augusta National and Shinnecock Hills likely would be at the top of the list.

And Matt Parziale will get to tee it up with the world’s best at both courses next year, as the 30-year-old Brockton, Mass. firefighter won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday to earn spots in the 2018 Masters and U.S. Open.

Parziale played near flawless golf Friday, defeating Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final.

Congrats to #USMidAm champion Matt Parziale, who has earned a spot in the 118th #USOpen! See you at Shinnecock! pic.twitter.com/dWAK3DNUoZ — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) October 13, 2017

Parziale had 10 birdies over his 30 holes at Captial City Golf Club’s Crabapple Course in Atlanta.

He shot a 7-under-63 in his morning round which is the best score since the USGA went to a 36-hole format in 2001. His margin of victory was the third-largest in the championship’s history.

Congrats, Matt.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images