Yankees’ Gary Sanchez Takes Another Brutal Shot To Groin In ALCS Game 1

The Major League Baseball playoffs have been kind to the New York Yankees so far.

But we can’t say the same for Gary Sanchez, or at least, part of Sanchez.

The Yankees star catcher took a foul tip to the you know what during New York’s win over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game, leading to an empathetic reaction from pitcher David Robertson.

And, unfortunately for Sanchez, he took another painful shot during Game 1 of the Yankees’ American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Ouch.

It’s been a rough month for Sanchez’s groin. He might want to start wearing two cups at this rate.

