Matt Duchene Takes High Road After Peter Forsberg’s Critical Comments

by on Wed, Oct 11, 2017 at 9:50PM
Matt Duchene unquestionably is the Colorado Avalanche’s best player, but one legend of the franchise believes the skilled center isn’t benefitting the organization.

Duchene has been outspoken about his frustration with his situation in Colorado, which prompted Avs legend Peter Forsberg to suggest that the 26-year-old should be “benched or traded.”

Duchene says he isn’t taking Forsberg’s comments personally, though, and insists the two have a great relationship.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

