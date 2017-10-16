MLB Rumors: Red Sox Ask To Interview Ron Gardenhire For Manager Job

The Boston Red Sox’s search for a new manager might not take long.

The Red Sox reportedly interviewed Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora for their managerial vacancy Sunday, and it now sounds like Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire is on their radar as they attempt to fill the position most recently held by John Farrell, who was fired last week.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham and WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford both confirmed Ken Rosenthal’s report that the Red Sox asked permission to interview Gardenhire. According to Abraham, the Red Sox received permission.

Gardenhire, who turns 60 later this month, is coming off his first season on Arizona’s coaching staff. He’s been around the game for a long time, though. Gardenhire managed the Minnesota Twins for 13 seasons from 2002 to 2014, winning the American League Central on six occasions.

The Red Sox parted ways with Farrell after five seasons. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski last week said his preference was to hire a candidate with past managerial or coaching experience on a major league staff.

