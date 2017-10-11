MLB Rumors: Stephen Strasburg Now Plans To Start Game 4 Of NLDS, Apparently

What on earth is going on with Stephen Strasburg?

There’s three possibilities, really. Either the Washington Nationals ace pitcher can flush the flu out of his system at a blistering rate, is capable of channeling Michael Jordan and pitching with the illness, or wants to stick it to guys like David Ross and Mark Teixeira, who questioned his toughness.

In any event, Strasburg, not Tanner Roark, reportedly will start Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Nats face elimination at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, as they trail the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in the NLDS. Despite being on full rest, Strasburg initially elected to not pitch the pivotal Game 4 because, according to Nats manager Dusty Baker, the right-hander was feeling “under the weather” Tuesday. Furthermore, the fact that the Windy City is about to become the Moldy City apparently played a factor.

Oh, how things can change in less than 24 hours. Take a look at this report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi:

Source: Stephen Strasburg now expected to start Game 4 for the #Nats. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

Wow.

Roughly an hour before that tweet, Morosi started indicating that everything might not be as it seemed.

Could Strasburg still pitch today? Scott Boras just told me: “He was ill yesterday, but — health dependent — I wouldn’t rule anything out.” — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

Just spoke by phone with Scott Boras, who said Stephen Strasburg had flulike symptoms yesterday. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

Boras stressed #Nats are making this decision, not Strasburg; Boras said Strasburg still could be available today depending on his health. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

BREAKING: Stephen Strasburg now likely to start for #Nats today in Game 4, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

Say what you want about Strasburg, but it’s never a good idea to criticize someone before you know the full extent of their given illness or injury.

Still, it’s easy to understand why Nats fans are so frustrated, as the team hasn’t gotten out of the first round of the playoffs since 1981 — when the franchise was known as the Montreal Expos.

