Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Returns; Nate Solder, Eric Rowe Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady was back on the practice field Wednesday, returning to action after sitting out Tuesday’s session.

The New England Patriots quarterback reportedly is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, but he is expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets. Brady reportedly suffered the injury during New England’s Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panther and aggravated it in last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Absent from Wednesday’s practice were cornerback Eric Rowe and left tackle Nate Solder.

Rowe hasn’t practiced or played since leaving the Panthers game with a groin injury. Solder has not been listed on any Patriots injury reports this season, and he was present at Tuesday’s practice.

Solder did miss one practice last week, but that was for non-injury reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images