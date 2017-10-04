MLS Round-Up: Toronto FC Clinches Supporters’ Shield, Eyes Record Points Haul

Toronto FC stands alone as Major League Soccer’s standard bearer in 2017 … for now.

The Reds on Saturday won the Supporters’ Shield, a trophy awarded to the team which earns the most points in the regular season, sparking wild celebrations on the turf and in the stands at BMO Field. The honor guarantees them home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs and makes Toronto the favorite to prevail.

We examine Toronto’s triumph and more in our weekly MLS review.

Latest MLS Scores

Atlanta United 3, Philadelphia Union 0

Montreal Impact 0, New York City FC 1

New York Red Bulls 3, D.C. United 3

Orlando City 6, New England Revolution 1

FC Dallas 2, Colorado Rapids 0

Houston Dynamo 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 3

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Chicago Fire 4

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 4, New York Red Bulls 2

Columbus Crew 2, D.C. United 0

New England Revolution 0, Atlanta United 0

Chicago Fire 1, New York City F.C. 1

Houston Dynamo 2, Minnesota United 1

Colorado Rapids 2, Montreal Impact 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose Earthquakes 2, Portland Timbers 1

Philadelphia Union 2, Seattle Sounders 0

Atlanta United 2, Minnesota United 3

Key talking points

With 65 points and two games remaining, Toronto still can set a new record for most points won in a single season. The 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy currently hold the record with 68 points.

Jack Harrison, 20, earned his first call up to England’s U-21 national team ahead of its two qualifiers for the 2019 UEFA U-21 European Championship. The New York City FC midfielder has lived in the United States since age 14, but England’s Football Association no longer could ignore the fine form he has demonstrated in MLS over the last two seasons.

“I never thought this would happen when I moved out here when I was 14,” Harrison told NYCFC.com, according to MLSSoccer.com. “It’s a special moment and I’m going to cherish it. Every year this league is growing and you only have to watch the games to see that it’s getting better and better every year. I’m so excited to be traveling over and doing the best I can. It’s an honor to represent my country.”

NYCFC manager Patrick Viera called on Harrison to make the most of his England opportunity.

“It’s really good news for Jack, it’s really good news for the football club and of course I’m really pleased for him because he’s improved a lot and he loves the game,” Vieira said. “I think it just shows how the league can be challenging for players and that it can be the right place for players to come to develop their talents.

“Jack going to play for England U-21s will send a message to the players that the league is good enough to get to the international level. I just want him to enjoy it — it will be a great, positive experience to be surrounded by players who play in the Premier League and I just want him to show how good he is because if the manager called him, it means he deserves it.”

MLS standings

Here are the MLS standings with two game-weeks remaining in the regular season.

A look at the standings after Week 3️⃣0️⃣. pic.twitter.com/4pBeVt4CsV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 2, 2017

Upcoming MLS games (home team listed first)

New York Red Bulls vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas, Saturday, 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 7

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, Wednesday, 7 p.m. on Oct. 11

This week will be quiet in MLS with just four games taking place during the FIFA international window.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images