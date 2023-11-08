UFC 295 Best Bets: Multiple Belts Up For Grabs In New York City

A former champion looks to add a second title

The month of November often holds one of the top events every year on the UFC calendar. Once again, the fight promotion returns to Madison Square Garden in New York for UFC 295 on Saturday.

The card still holds talent despite the change from a massive main event when heavyweight champion Jon Jones dropped out of his title fight with Stipe Miocic due to injury. The new main event features a light heavyweight title bout between No. 1 contender Ji?í Procházka and No. 3 contender Alex Pereira.

New York City should be ready for another exciting chapter of UFC history with a strong card, with plenty of ways to wager.

Here are three best bets for UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden:

Ji?í Procházka by KO/TKO (+195)

Procházka previously earned a title with a submission win over Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title. Procházka enters with three straight finishes and looks to keep rolling against a solid performance.

Pereira did earn a victory in his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. He also formerly held the middleweight belt in a back-and-forth rivalry with Israel Adesanya. Pereira holds plenty of power and poise, but Procházka’s ability to finish fights should loom large in the main event.

Matt Frevola by KO/TKO (+390)

Frevola will be fighting in his backyard as a Long Island native from Huntington, N.Y. The 33-year-old also enters on a three-fight winning streak, with each victory ending with a finish.

In this lightweight battle with Benoit Saint-Denis, the No. 14 ranked contender in Frevola looks to continue his recent success on his home canvas.

Mackenzie Dern moneyline (-215)

In a matchup that was previously canceled, Dern enters with an opportunity to gain a win over a UFC veteran in Jéssica Andrade. Dern has won six of her last eight bouts, including decision wins in two of her last three fights.

Andrade has been finished in her last three bouts and enters Madison Square Garden on a three-fight losing streak.

Dern looks like the safe bet in a strawweight fight.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook.