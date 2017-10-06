Mookie Betts Admits Astros’ Jose Altuve Is ‘Great’ After Game 1 Loss

Mookie Betts describes Jose Altuve’s ability as everyone has seen it: great.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder praised the Houston Astros second baseman Thursday night, following Boston’s 8-2 loss to Houston in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Altuve powered the win by hitting three solo home runs — two of them off Sox ace Chris Sale — leaving Betts with no other option than to tip his cap to the Astros star.

To hear what Betts said about Game 1 and Altuve, check out “Red Sox Final” in the video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images