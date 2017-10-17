NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic Hospitalized After ‘Serious Altercation’ With Teammate

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be the worst team in the NBA this season, but problems already have begun before the first game has even been played.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday about a “serious altercation” between second-year forward Bobby Portis and veteran forward Nikola Mirotic.

Sources: Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic were involved in serious altercation in practice today, leaving Mirotic hospitalized and out indefinitely. Story coming. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2017

ESPN’a Adrian Wojnarowski provided additional details on Mirotic’s condition.

In practice scuffle with Bobby Portis in Bulls practice, Nikola Mirotic suffered a fractured bone in his face, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2017

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune also reported some more information about Mirotic.

Mirotic is home after going to hospital. He has 2 broken bones in his face and was evaluated for concussion, per source. Punched by Portis. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 17, 2017

We don’t yet know Portis’ condition, or the exact timeline regarding Mirotic’s injury. Either way, this is not a good situation for Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images