NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic Hospitalized After ‘Serious Altercation’ With Teammate

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be the worst team in the NBA this season, but problems already have begun before the first game has even been played.
The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday about a “serious altercation” between second-year forward Bobby Portis and veteran forward Nikola Mirotic.
ESPN’a Adrian Wojnarowski provided additional details on Mirotic’s condition.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune also reported some more information about Mirotic.
We don’t yet know Portis’ condition, or the exact timeline regarding Mirotic’s injury. Either way, this is not a good situation for Chicago.
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
