Chris Paul Reveals Surprising Complaint About Tenure With Clippers

Chris Paul’s tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t lack frustration.

The Clippers never really reached their full potential during Paul’s six-year stint with the team, as L.A. became the poster team for disappointing early playoff exits.

Granted, it’s tough to expect to contend for an NBA title when you play in the same conference as the vaunted Golden State Warriors, but Paul believes his former team simply didn’t possess the mindset to reach Western Conference supremacy.

“The whole thing with our team, a lot of people see the wins and losses and stuff like that, but it’s the culture of our team,” said Paul, per The Disorderly. “If you ain’t trying to contend with the Warriors then what are we doing? You know what I mean? The Warriors haven’t lost in the playoffs. If you’re not trying to contend with them what are you doing?”

Paul can point to a number things that factored into his frustration in L.A., including the team’s seemingly never-ending injuries. But one of the star point guard’s primary gripes came as a bit of surprise.

“I had the ball in my hands way too much. I’m tired of dribbling and having to do so much. I would love to be able to get on the wing and shoot the ball.”

CP3 is one of the few true point guards left in the NBA, so it’s somewhat of a shocker that he grew annoyed with always having the ball in his hands. But if he really wants to play more off the ball, it won’t be hard to fulfill that wish playing alongside James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images