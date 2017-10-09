NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid, 76ers Agree To Five-Year, $148 Million Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a major commitment to starting center and emerging star Joel Embiid.

The 2014 No. 3 overall draft pick and the 76ers have agreed to a five-year, $148 million contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

The deal could be worth another $30 million, too.

If Embiid meets the super max criteria over course of deal, he could earn as much as $178M. https://t.co/55eWZGis4I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

Embiid, of course, has had a ton of trouble staying healthy. He’s played in just 31 games over the last three seasons, so the 76ers wisely have salary cap protection in this contract, per Wojnarowski.

The 76ers could make the playoffs this season based on how poor the Eastern Conference could be. Injuries could derail that, though, as Embiid isn’t the only young Philadelphia star with health concerns. Former LSU guard Ben Simmons missed all of last season because of an injury and 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has battled a shoulder ailment in the preseason.

But if Embiid and the rest of the team stay relatively healthy, basketball could be alive and well again in Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images