Patriots Reportedly Work Out Free Agents, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots shook up their practice squad as they get ready to reconvene Tuesday after taking the weekend off.

The Patriots signed defensive back Alex Carter and guard Cole Toner to their practice squad Monday. They cut quarterback Taylor Heinicke and guard Jason King to make room.

The Patriots worked out punter Matt Darr, according to his agent, Brett Tessler. The Patriots also worked out Carter, Toner, offensive tackle Storm Norton and defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa on Monday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Carter was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played in just one game in 2016.

Toner was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Harvard. He played two games last season.

