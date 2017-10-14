NC State’s Bradley Chubb Suffers Stomach-Churning Finger Injury Vs. Pitt

The world is a pretty confusing place these days, but one thing most people can agree on is that fingers shouldn’t go sideways.
Not everything goes according to plan in football, however.
During the third quarter of No. 20 North Carolina State’s 35-17 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb suffered a gruesome finger injury that left him writhing on the field in pain. Watch the video below, if you dare:
Ew!
The craziest part about this is that Chubb missed just four plays, and played the entire fourth quarter. That type of toughness perhaps is one of the reasons he’s expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Still, if he wants to succeed on Sunday’s, Chubb should work on improving his sometimes questionable judgment.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP