Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines

The Boston Bruins continue their West Coast road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.
Boston will look to curb its two-game skid after being handily defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in both games of the home-and-home series.
The Bruins will be without Patrice Bergeron for the third consecutive game as the veteran center battles a lower body injury. Riley Nash remains in the first-line center slot in Bergeron’s absence.
Anton Khudobin will be between the pipes for the middle game of the team’s three-game road trip. Khudobin saw his first action of the season Thursday after relieving Tuukka Rask, who was pulled from the game after allowing four goals through two periods.
Here are the projected lineups for Saturday night’s game.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-2-0, 2 points)
Brad Marchand — Riley Nash — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey — Ryan Spooner — Austin Czarnik
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller — Charlie McAvoy
Anton Khudobin
ARIZONA COYOTES (0-3-1, 1 point)
Max Domi — Derek Stepan — Clayton Keller
Lawson Crouse — Christian Dvorak — Christian Fischer
Mario Kempe — Brad Richardson — Tobias Rieder
Jordan Martinook — Nick Cousins — Anthony Duclair
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Adam Clendening
Niklas Hjalmarsson — Jason Demers
Alex Goligoski — Luke Schenn
Louis Domingue
