New Nike NBA Jersey Tears In Preseason Debut At Lakers-Timberwolves Game

Nike is in its first year of being the official jersey provider of the NBA, but Day 1 didn’t exactly go as planned.

The NBA announced the news back in July, and Saturday marked the first day of the preseason. But there was a wardrobe malfunction during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Minnesota when Timberwolves guard Aaron Brooks grabbed Lakers guard Tyler Ennis’ jersey and tore the zero on his No. 10 right off.

It remains to be seen whether it was an issue with the jersey or if Brooks actually is the Incredible Hulk.

Minnesota went home with the 108-99 win.