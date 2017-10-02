Dave Dombrowski Sheds Light On How Red Sox Will Use David Price In Playoffs

David Price has revitalized his 2017 season in his new role with the Boston Red Sox.

Price was moved to the bullpen in mid-September after dealing with a nagging left-elbow injury. The left-hander has shined in relief, as he’s logged 8.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in which he’s only allowed five base runners to go along with 13 strikeouts.

Red Sox manager John Farrell evidently has great confidence in Price, as he used the five-time MLB All-Star in high-leverage situations throughout Boston’s push for the American League East division crown. Price himself seems comfortable in the new role, which could be a major lift for the Sox as they enter the postseason.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on Monday, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained how Price could be used in the playoffs. While Price only has logged five relief appearances this season, it sounds like Boston won’t be afraid to maximize on the lefty’s abilities.

“I think David can pitch in multiple innings or can pitch back-to-back days,” Dombrowski said. “You are going to be careful with him that you don’t overuse him like you would with any individual. I think the reality is, right now, he is ready to go out there and contribute and be a regular member of our bullpen.”

Price’s addition to the bullpen can shorten games for Boston. There will be less pressure on the team’s starting pitchers to go deep into a game, as Price can fill the gap and turn the ball over to the back end of the Red Sox’s bullpen. Boston will need all hands on deck to get past the loaded Houston Astros, including strong relief efforts from Price.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images