NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Gets Rejected By Titans, Would Stand For Anthem

by on Sun, Oct 8, 2017 at 1:45PM
Based on talent alone, would you choose Brandon Weeden over Colin Kaepernick?

The answer should be a resounding no, but don’t tell that to the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee starting quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly will miss two to four weeks with a hamstring injury. His impending absence prompted the Titans to workout a slew of veteran QB’s this week, ultimately settling on Weeden, who’s 6-19 as a starter.

But Kaepernick, who, for one reason or another, remains without a job in the NFL, desperately wanted to work out for the Titans, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The Titans, however, weren’t interested.

With national anthem protests remaining a huge topic of discussion in the NFL, it’s interesting that Kaepernick, who sparked the movement last season, plans to stand for the anthem if he gets a job.

Say what you want about Kaepernick and the potential controversy he’d bring to any team who signs him, but he’s a superior QB to Weeden, no matter which way you slice it.

This news certainly won’t be well-received by Richard Sherman, who thinks the quarterbacks playing in lieu of Kaepernick are are “terrible.”

