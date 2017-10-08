NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Gets Rejected By Titans, Would Stand For Anthem

Based on talent alone, would you choose Brandon Weeden over Colin Kaepernick?
The answer should be a resounding no, but don’t tell that to the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee starting quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly will miss two to four weeks with a hamstring injury. His impending absence prompted the Titans to workout a slew of veteran QB’s this week, ultimately settling on Weeden, who’s 6-19 as a starter.
But Kaepernick, who, for one reason or another, remains without a job in the NFL, desperately wanted to work out for the Titans, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The Titans, however, weren’t interested.
With national anthem protests remaining a huge topic of discussion in the NFL, it’s interesting that Kaepernick, who sparked the movement last season, plans to stand for the anthem if he gets a job.
Say what you want about Kaepernick and the potential controversy he’d bring to any team who signs him, but he’s a superior QB to Weeden, no matter which way you slice it.
This news certainly won’t be well-received by Richard Sherman, who thinks the quarterbacks playing in lieu of Kaepernick are are “terrible.”
Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP