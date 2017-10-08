NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Gets Rejected By Titans, Would Stand For Anthem

Based on talent alone, would you choose Brandon Weeden over Colin Kaepernick?

The answer should be a resounding no, but don’t tell that to the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee starting quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly will miss two to four weeks with a hamstring injury. His impending absence prompted the Titans to workout a slew of veteran QB’s this week, ultimately settling on Weeden, who’s 6-19 as a starter.

But Kaepernick, who, for one reason or another, remains without a job in the NFL, desperately wanted to work out for the Titans, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The Titans, however, weren’t interested.

After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R9qTIZ7EQl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2017

With national anthem protests remaining a huge topic of discussion in the NFL, it’s interesting that Kaepernick, who sparked the movement last season, plans to stand for the anthem if he gets a job.

Say what you want about Kaepernick and the potential controversy he’d bring to any team who signs him, but he’s a superior QB to Weeden, no matter which way you slice it.

This news certainly won’t be well-received by Richard Sherman, who thinks the quarterbacks playing in lieu of Kaepernick are are “terrible.”

