Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rob Home Run In ALDS Game 3 Vs. Astros

Mookie Betts typically is praised for his bat, but his glove is equally as strong.

The Boston Red Sox star right fielder showcased his defensive prowess in the second inning of his team’s matchup with the Houston Astros on Sunday.

With the Astros already leading 3-0 in Game 3 of the American League Division series, Houston right fielder Josh Reddick launched a deep fly ticketed for the right-field bleachers. But thanks to a stellar catch by Betts, the Red Sox got out of the messy inning and left Reddick in disbelief.

Check out the web gem in the video below.

Joe Kelly probably should treat Betts to a nice dinner after the game for his heroics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images