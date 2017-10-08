Watch Eagles Play Baseball In One Of Best TD Celebrations You’ll Ever See

If only for a moment, the gridiron resembled the diamond in Philadelphia on Sunday.

During the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Arizona Cardinals, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz launched a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Torrey Smith. Afterward, some of Smith’s teammates joined him in the end zone, where they played a little baseball.

Check out one of the coolest TD celebrations you’ll see all season in the video below:

the best end zone celebration I have ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/GL5ywbPiLW — chris jones¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) October 8, 2017

It’s gone!

Hey, it’s not like Philly fans used to seeing baseball in October in recent years, so they’ll take it anyway they can get it.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images