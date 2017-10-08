Watch Eagles Play Baseball In One Of Best TD Celebrations You’ll Ever See

If only for a moment, the gridiron resembled the diamond in Philadelphia on Sunday.
During the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Arizona Cardinals, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz launched a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Torrey Smith. Afterward, some of Smith’s teammates joined him in the end zone, where they played a little baseball.
Check out one of the coolest TD celebrations you’ll see all season in the video below:
It’s gone!
Hey, it’s not like Philly fans used to seeing baseball in October in recent years, so they’ll take it anyway they can get it.
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP