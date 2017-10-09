This Fan Had No Doubt Aaron Judge Would Rob Home Run In ALDS Game 3

New York Yankees fans apparently have grown accustomed to Aaron Judge making spectacular plays.

While Judge has become one of the faces of Major League Baseball thanks to his bat, the rookie star made a huge play with his glove Sunday night.

With the Yankees and Cleveland Indians tied at zero in the sixth inning of Game 3 of their American League Division Series matchup, Francisco Lindor tagged a ball that was ticketed for the seats in right field. But Judge, all 6-foot-7 of him, made a leaping grab to take a home run away from Lindor.

And while the catch was impressive, the best part of Judge’s robbery was the fan in the front row who didn’t even attempt to catch the ball or move out of the way.

Don’t let Hample going for the ball distract you from the two best faces in that Judge catch. pic.twitter.com/4gdskGxv3z — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 9, 2017

This fan did not doubt Aaron Judge for one second. pic.twitter.com/0vMIAM2ztD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 9, 2017

And here’s a slow-motion video just to make sure the fan never flinched.

Francisco Lindor: Go-ahead home run!

Aaron Judge: OVERRULED pic.twitter.com/7FqR67KbOp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2017

Now that’s faith.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter